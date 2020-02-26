Braxton Brewing Co. And Graeter’s Ice Cream Are Releasing a Black Cherry Chocolate Chip White Stout
Braxton Brewing Co.and Graeter’s Ice Cream are releasing a new innovation that brings two beloved Cincinnati brands together once again.
On Friday, February 28th, Graeter’s Black Cherry Chocolate Chip White Stout will be available at a tapping and release party at Braxton Brewing Co.
Beginning March 2nd, consumers will also be able to purchase 16oz 4-packs of the limited edition beer in Kroger.
Braxton’s Graeter’s Black Cherry Chocolate Chip White Stout is brewed to be a decadent dessert beer, crafted with notes of sweet black cherries, rich dark chocolate and an indulgent, medium-bodied white stout.