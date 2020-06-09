Brad Paisley Surprises These Viral Best Friends With Beer
In case you haven’t heard the story of best friends Benjamin Smith and Marcus Ellis, you need to. They are the heroes we need right now. See, Benjamin is white and Marcus is black and they are best buds.
They posted up on their driveway in Rochester with a pack of beer and sign that read, “Black or white, relax and have a beer.” It went viral as it should, and Brad Paisley wanted to reach out. So Paisley bought out hundreds of dollars worth of beer at AJ’s Beer Warehouse and sent it to the guys before hopping on a virtual call with them on Saturday as they enjoyed some drinks with their friends and families.
Yes Brad, there is no ‘I’ in beer.
