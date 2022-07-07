Boys Save Their Dad Using CPR They Learned From Movies

Brad Hassig of Alabama said he was swimming with his 10-year-old twins Bridon and Christian, along with their friend, and decided to do an underwater breathing and calming exercise, when he passed out. Christian and their friend pulled Brad Hassig to the side of the pool, and Bridon started performing CPR, which they learned watching “The Sandlot” and “Hook”!
Bridon said, “I’ve had some moments with him with happy, sad and some mad moments and I’m like ‘I don’t want this to be the last moment.” He said, “I just had a moment where Jesus was sitting right behind us the whole time. There’s no way we should have been able to do that.” Brad echoed that sentiment saying, “There’s no way, physically, they should have been able to pull a 185-pound man out of out of the water like that and to know and do what all of them did, perfectly as quickly (as they did).”
