Bourbon And Beyond Releases Their Lineup

Bourbon & Beyond released their lineup for this year’s festival and headliners include Zach Bryan, Dave Matthews Band and Tyler Childers. In a Facebook post, they say fans will celebrate four days of jam-packed performances with more bands. more stages and more fun than ever before.

It’s September 19-22 at the Highlands Festival Campgrounds also featuring acts like Matchbox Twenty, My Morning Jacket, Teddy Swims, The Wallfowers, Beck, and many more.

Buy your passes now by clicking here. If you lock your passes in now at the lowest price, the first payments won’t hit until February.