      Weather Alert

Bomb Threat Interrupts Doja Cat’s Free Indianapolis Concert

Jan 10, 2022 @ 6:47am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Doja Cat attends the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Police cleared a gathered crowd near Monument Circle for about 20 minutes after a man made a bomb threat.

Just before 5 p.m., a man made a threat that he had a bomb or an explosive device as people were standing in line waiting for a spot in the concert area downtown. But it all turned out to be a hoax. Apparently, the guy just wanted to get further ahead in the line to get a better spot. So he told those around him in line he had a bomb in his backpack. Police said,  “Someone did the right thing and alerted IMPD. The backpack was clean.”

We’re gonna slap a #SettingTheBar sticker on this and say let’s not do this to try to get a better spot at the show. Let’s just get there earlier mmmkay?

 

SOURCE

TAGS
bomb Doja Car free Indianapolis Monument Circle threat
POPULAR POSTS
School Closings and Delays
Adele Day
Bob Saget Has Passed Away
New "Ozark" Season 4 Trailer
Britney Spears Bares All On Instagram Again
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On