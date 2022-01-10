Bomb Threat Interrupts Doja Cat’s Free Indianapolis Concert

Police cleared a gathered crowd near Monument Circle for about 20 minutes after a man made a bomb threat.
Just before 5 p.m., a man made a threat that he had a bomb or an explosive device as people were standing in line waiting for a spot in the concert area downtown. But it all turned out to be a hoax. Apparently, the guy just wanted to get further ahead in the line to get a better spot. So he told those around him in line he had a bomb in his backpack. Police said, “Someone did the right thing and alerted IMPD. The backpack was clean.”
We’re gonna slap a #SettingTheBar sticker on this and say let’s not do this to try to get a better spot at the show. Let’s just get there earlier mmmkay?
SOURCE