Blue Moon Will Give You Safe Rides At Derby

Free and safe rides on Derby? Yes, please! Blue Moon, the official craft beer sponsor of the Kentucky Derby, is providing rides in an effort to help people party safely at Derby day!

On Saturday May 4, from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. the Blue Moon Free Rides service will be available on all Transit Authority of River City (TARC) bus routes!  Additional route and schedule information is available here!                      

Fun Fact! Blue Moon is the first official craft beer sponsor of the Kentucky Derby and Churchill Downs Racetrack! Party on and NEVER drink and drive!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Luke Perry’s Final Episode of Riverdale Will Air This Week Help #TeamAtherton Win $75,000 For Their Art Department From Vans The Stars Showed Up for the ‘Avengers: End Game’ Premiere Britney Is Seen For The First Time Amid Theories She’s Being Held Against Her Will Snoop Dogg Hilariously Narrates Make-Up Routine ‘Saved By the Bell’ Cast Reunites to Celebrate 30 Years of Friendship
Comments