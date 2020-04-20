Blue Ivy Drops A Hand-Washing PSA With SCIENCE
Blue Ivy Carter has an important message to share. And we can’t help but to think she might have taken a cue from our own Sarah Jordan. #science
The 8-year-old star schooled us on how to properly wash our hands with an adorable and informative PSA, which was shared on her grandmother’s Instagram. But Sarah and her kids dropped that knowledge a couple of weeks ago, so we’re going to assume Blue Ivy saw that and wanted to pass along the message to a slightly larger audience.
Thanks Blue!