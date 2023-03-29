Blake Lively Hilariously Trolled A Fan: “Hi Stephanie! You Should Leave Him!”

Source: YouTube

Blake Lively was hanging with hubby Ryan Reynolds and fellow Wrexham FC owner Rob McElhenney when she was greeting fans around the soccer stadium. One guy asked her to say hi to his girlfriend and Blake took the opportunity for a joke! She said, “Hi Stephanie…you should leave him!” It got a huge laugh as her face seemed to say “did I say that out loud?” LOL

Blake and Ryan famously troll each other, so this was so on brand.