99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Blake Lively Hilariously Trolled A Fan: “Hi Stephanie! You Should Leave Him!”

March 29, 2023 10:47AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Blake Lively was hanging with hubby Ryan Reynolds and fellow Wrexham FC owner Rob McElhenney when she was greeting fans around the soccer stadium. One guy asked her to say hi to his girlfriend and Blake took the opportunity for a joke!  She said, “Hi Stephanie…you should leave him!” It got a huge laugh as her face seemed to say “did I say that out loud?” LOL

Blake and Ryan famously troll each other, so this was so on brand.

More about:
Blake Lively
fan
Girlfriend
soccer stadium
troll
Wrexham

POPULAR POSTS

1

The Legend of the Leprechaun of Mobile, Alabama
2

Gwyneth Paltrow Stands Trial In Hit & Run Skiing Accident Lawsuit
3

"American Idol" Contestant Slams Katy Perry's Mom-Shaming Joke
4

Boy Battling Brain Cancer Gets His Dream Puppy
5

St. Patrick's Day - What Is A Leprechaun?

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE