Billie Eilish To Celebrate End Of Tour With Livestream Concert On Apple Music

Billie Eilish is wrapping up her sold-out global Happier Than Ever, The World Tour in Australia this week, but she’s celebrating with a special livestream of her O2 Arena concert in London exclusively on Apple Music this Friday.

It’s the latest edition of Apple Music Live, the performance series on Apple Music. It launched this spring and has featured exclusive live streamed performances from Harry Styles, Lil Durk, Mary J. Blige, and Luke Combs.