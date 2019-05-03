Billie Eilish Takes ‘The Office’ Quiz With Rainn Wilson This is amazing! Rainn Wilson surprised Billie Eilish at her home, because she is a super fan of ‘The Office’! Billie passed the quiz. But so did I! I might be a bigger ‘Office’ fan! BillboardBillie EilishRainn WilsonThe Office SHARE RELATED CONTENT Halsey “Blacks Out” Twitter an IG Accounts after BBMAs The Jonas Brothers Are Going On Tour Facebook Announces “Secret Crushes” Feature Burger King Unveils “Real Meals” And Troll McDonald’s Pete Davidson Drops $400 at McDonald’s Paul Rudd and James Corden Make Inappropriate Music For Children