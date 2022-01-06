Billie Eilish Replacing Travis Scott As Headliner With Kanye West At Coachella

Billie Eilish and Kanye West will reportedly headline the 2022 Coachella festival on its Saturday and Sunday nights. Swedish House Mafia is also on the bill, but it’s unclear if the group is the festival’s third headliner — the traditional “throwback” slot for the reunion of a more veteran artist. West headlined the festival in 2011 and Eilish had a breakthrough performance in 2019 (she would be the youngest artist to top the Coachella bill); SHM previously performed at Coachella in 2012.
The festival is scheduled to take place over the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022, at its usual location of the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, California. It remains to be seen if those dates will stick in light of the Grammy Awards being postponed to an as-yet-unnamed date.