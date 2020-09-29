      Weather Alert

Beyonce Sends Flowers to Young Brain Cancer Survivor

Sep 29, 2020 @ 8:46am
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Beyonce Knowles-Carter attends the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Meet Lyric. Lyric Chanel is a young girl battling brain cancer with a rare disease called anaplastic ependymoma. Lyric has survived brain surgery four separate times and Queen B herself has taken notice of young Lyric.

After seeing the young girl belt out Beyonce’s “Love On Top”, Beyonce took the time to send her a gorgeous floral arrangement saying she inspired her.

Watch Lyric’s reaction to the flowers from Beyonce!

 

