Beyoncé Reaches Grammy Milestone

Queen B picks up 9 Grammy nominations for her latest album “Renaissance,” tying her husband Jay-Z for most Grammy nominations of all time with 88.

Right behind Beyoncé is Kendrick Lamar, with 8 nominations, then Adele and Brandi Carlile, who tied with 7. All four of those artists, and their albums, are up for the top prize, Album Of The Year, alongside ABBA, Mary J. Blige, Coldplay, Lizzo, Harry Styles, and Bad Bunny.

This year’s Grammy’s are set to take place February 5th on CBS.