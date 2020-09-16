      Breaking News
Belle of Louisville Transforming Into a Pirate Ship for Specialty Ohio River Cruises

Sep 16, 2020 @ 8:10am
Now THIS is awesome. The Belle of Louisville is transforming into a pirate ship for specialty cruises, one for families and one just for adults!

Coming this Saturday, it’s the Swashbuckling Family Adventure for the whole family with pirate-themed activities and goody bags. Then September 26th, it’s the Scallywags Sunset Cruise just for adults complete with boozy adult punch and a costume contest.

