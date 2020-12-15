Before Giving That Pet This Holiday, Consider This
Y’all ready to give that puppy as a gift? Yes, pet adoptions and sales have soared in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although people are spending more time at home now, it’s important to remember that work, travel and social outings WILL resume. So before you give the gift of a pet… here are eight questions you should ask yourself.
- Can I afford a pet? Aside from initial adoption feeds, you’ll also have to budget for veterinary visits, food, training and supplies.
- Do I have the time? Having a pet requires lots of time committed to training, care, exercise and cleaning.
- Is my home pet-friendly? Carefully consider whether the pet would thrive in your current living situation.
- Am I mentally prepared? Depending on what pet you’re getting, it could be a commitment for the next decade or so.
- Is this the right type of animal/breed for me? Choose a pet that is compatible with your lifestyle.
- Do I have a good support system? Even if you’re the primary caregiver, it’s good to know that you have others to assist when needed.
- Am I being realistic about my pet ownership expectations? Educate yourself on the type of pet you want, what costs you can expect and if a pet fits into your life.
- Am I ready to make sacrifices for my pet? If your lifestyle is “not very” pet-friendly and you’re not willing to make changes, don’t get a pet.
Remember your pet will be around long after the holiday!