Basketball Player Saves Referee’s Life After Heart Attack

Jun 29, 2022 @ 5:40am

A semi-pro basketball game became the scene of a pretty scary medical emergency when a referee collapsed in the middle of the game. Toledo Glass City basketball player Myles Copeland ran immediately to him and started CPR.  As luck would have it, Copeland is not just a basketball player — he’s a firefighter at the Toledo Fire Department. He worked tirelessly for 3o minutes on 61-year-old John Sculli while Sculli’s terrified fiancee looked on.

 

Copeland got him back and saved his life!  Sculli went on to have triple bypass surgery and is now recovering!

 

#FeelGood

