Barista Quits His Job Singing A NSFW Song To His Boss
This is pretty gutsy!
Anesti Danelis, a Toronto-based musical and sketch comedian, worked at a Starbucks for years before recently deciding that he had enough as a barista.
So, he wrote an original — and hilarious — song that he performed for his boss inside the coffee shop. Oooo but it’s NSFW with lots of F-bombs.
To start, it’s called “F— This, I Quit”. He lists al the reasons he wanted to leave:
“I found a way better job, today was my last day. I know I’ve got like ten more shifts to work, but f— it, I’m not gonna show up to them anyways. And it feels so good to say, f— this, I quit.”
Other lyrics include a time that his boss allegedly laughed in his face after Danelis asked for a promotion — but tells his manager to shove those reasons up his “venti bumhole.”
He said his intention was not meant to be overly negative to his manager….seriously?!?
He explained, “The song was a little worse but I was like, ‘I can’t be mean, I can’t be negative, let’s just be an adult about it. It’s meant to be, ‘I’ve had enough working here, I’m gonna remove myself from a negative situation and move on.’ It’s about moving on and being happy, cause I don’t want to live in the negatives anymore and I think that’s what people related to.”
CLICK HERE FOR THE NSFW VIDEO