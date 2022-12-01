Bad Bunny And Taylor Swift Are Spotify’s Most-Streamed Artists Of The Year

Bad Bunny was Spotify’s most-streamed artist around the world for the third consecutive year, with more than 18.5 billion streams in 2022. Taylor Swift was second (but the top female artist of the year), a repeat from 2021. Her album Midnights notched the No. 4 spot on U.S. most-streamed albums, impressive given that it dropped less than 6 weeks ago. She is also Spotify’s most-viral artist of the year, meaning her music is the most frequently shared from Spotify to social platforms.

Drake, The Weeknd and BTS rounded out the top 5 most-streamed artists globally on Spotify for 2022. Bad Bunny also had the most-streamed album globally in 2022 with Un Verano Sin Ti, followed by Harry’s House by Harry Styles, Sour by Olivia Rodrigo, = by Ed Sheeran and Planet Her by Doja Cat. Styles’ song “As It Was” was the most-streamed song of 2022, followed by “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals, “Stay” by The Kid Laroi featuring Justin Bieber, “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny and “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny.