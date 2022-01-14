      Weather Alert

“Bachelorette” Alum Clint Arlis Gone At 34

Jan 14, 2022 @ 9:28am

Bachelor Nation is mourning the death of Clint Arlis who passed away at the age of 34. His sister Taylor revealed the news in a post on Facebook.

Clint competed on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of “The Bachelorette” and was known for striking up a “bromance” with fellow contestant, JJ. Nick Viall paid tribute after hearing the sad news…

Bristowe got on her Instagram story and paid tribute to him…

read what she said HERE.

TAGS
Bachelor Nation Bachelorette Clint Arlis Kaitlyn Bristowe
POPULAR POSTS
School Closings and Delays
Bob Saget Has Passed Away
Adele Day
Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged
Boy Alerts His Family To A Fire And It's All Caught On Their Security Camera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On