“Bachelorette” Alum Clint Arlis Gone At 34

Bachelor Nation is mourning the death of Clint Arlis who passed away at the age of 34. His sister Taylor revealed the news in a post on Facebook.
Bachelorette Alum Clint Arlis Dead at 34 https://t.co/lmVQPvn35h
— E! News (@enews) January 14, 2022
Clint competed on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of “The Bachelorette” and was known for striking up a “bromance” with fellow contestant, JJ. Nick Viall paid tribute after hearing the sad news…
Just heard about the passing of Clint Arlis. I got a chance to get know Clint a little after our time on Kaitlyns season and I always enjoy are time and conversations. A very kind, unique, and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon. RIP Clint❤️
— Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) January 13, 2022
Bristowe got on her Instagram story and paid tribute to him…
#TheBachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe just reacted to her season 11 contestant Clint Arlis' sudden death at 34. https://t.co/YLJT3Sfv5e
— Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 14, 2022
