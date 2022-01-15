‘Baby Shark’ Hits YouTube Milestone

We’re sorry, but this will now be stuck in your head for the next several hours!
“Baby Shark” has achieved great success since coming out, but now it’s hit a vast YouTube milestone. The video is officially the first to reach 10 billion views on the platform!!
Pinkfong released a statement about the achievement and said, “It has been a truly meaningful journey to witness how Baby Shark has connected people around the world, and we can’t wait to introduce Baby Shark’s further adventures that will bring unparalleled experiences to even more fans everywhere.“
The video was first uploaded to YouTube in 2016. Now that you read that, is the song stuck in your head again?