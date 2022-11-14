99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Baby Born In The Carpool Lane On A California Highway

November 14, 2022 6:57AM EST
Share

Ally Kiyomura’s contractions were 4 minutes apart when husband Jeffrey started driving them to a California hospital for the birth of their baby girl. He was sure they had time to get there, but Ally soon realized they did not. The baby was born in the carpool lane of Interstate 5 in Anaheim around 9:30pm on Wednesday.

“She told me to pull over because the baby’s going to come out,” says Jeffrey. In typical guy form, he responds “I said, ‘Nah, I could probably make it if I drive fast enough,’ and she was like, ‘No, the baby’s coming out now.'” She was right. In a 911 call, he’s heard telling the dispatcher that the baby is breathing—a huge relief as the couple experienced a stillbirth last year. They also have a 3-year-old daughter.

Orange County Fire Authority officials reported later that it was one of their easiest calls ever, as they only needed to do some checks, then move Ally and the baby into a waiting ambulance. They were taken to the hospital and both were doing well!

More about:
Anaheim
baby
birthda
carpool lane
viral

POPULAR POSTS

1

Aaron Carter Passed Away At 34
2

"Sexiest Man" Chris Evans Has A Girlfriend
3

Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour" Is Coming!
4

Security Guard Wows The Crowd Performing With Dance Team
5

New Hometown Heroes Banners Are Going Up Next Year

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE