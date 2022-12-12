Ashton Kutcher Reveals His Battle With Vasculitis

Ashton Kutcher appears on the premiere episode of Paramount+’s new health series, ‘The Checkup: With Dr. David Agus’ and opens up about his life-threatening battle with vasculitis.

Vasculitis involves inflammation of the blood vessels that can cause the walls of the blood vessels to thicken. If blood flow is restricted, it can result in organ and tissue damage. Kutcher actually talked about it on an episode of “Running Wild with Bear Grylls” where he explained he had a rare form of it that affected his vision, hearing and equilibrium for about a year. He talked about overcoming it by going from not being able to walk, to running a marathon in a span of three years. He also notes wife Mila Kunis was there to help him focus on one day at a time.