Ashanti Confirms Engagement And Pregnancy

Ashanti has finally confirmed two big life changes…she’s getting married and having a baby with Nelly! She did it with an Instagram comedy skit involving Ashanti’s momager rushing her to the stage and asking how much time she needed. She replied “9 months.” She also captioned the post with “Baby, baby, baby, baby.”

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation,” Ashanti told Essence. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

Fans had already suspected the pregnancy when Nelly was seen rubbing her belly in December. The pair have dated off and on since 2003.