Arnold Schwarzenegger And Logan Paul Are Teaming Up For Show Where Dudes Slap Each Other

Feb 23, 2022 @ 8:04am

Arnold Schwarzenegger has teamed with YouTuber Logan Paul to launch the Slap Fighting Championship in Columbus, Ohio on March 5th. Yep…it is what it sounds like and you can watch a free livestream of beefy dudes slapping the crap out of each other’s faces.

When you watch these guys train…they are literally breaking watermelons with one hand. This is a little surprising considering what happened a couple of years ago when Logan was training for one of these competitions.

 

