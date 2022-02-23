Arnold Schwarzenegger And Logan Paul Are Teaming Up For Show Where Dudes Slap Each Other

Arnold Schwarzenegger has teamed with YouTuber Logan Paul to launch the Slap Fighting Championship in Columbus, Ohio on March 5th. Yep…it is what it sounds like and you can watch a free livestream of beefy dudes slapping the crap out of each other’s faces.
Prepare to watch some brutal slaps March 5th with me and @loganpaul live and free on Logan’s YouTube and on @fanmio.
Live stream links below:https://t.co/YEOCLRjwc4 https://t.co/VZqJ3cPO2Zhttps://t.co/b4tSiFQh3x
DON’T MISS IT!!!!@slapfighting @ArnoldSports pic.twitter.com/q0TciPetVV
— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 22, 2022
Prepare to watch some brutal slaps March 5th with me and @loganpaul live and free on Logan’s YouTube and on @fanmio.
Live stream links below:https://t.co/YEOCLRjwc4 https://t.co/VZqJ3cPO2Zhttps://t.co/b4tSiFQh3x
DON’T MISS IT!!!!@slapfighting @ArnoldSports pic.twitter.com/q0TciPetVV
— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 22, 2022
When you watch these guys train…they are literally breaking watermelons with one hand. This is a little surprising considering what happened a couple of years ago when Logan was training for one of these competitions.
MORE HERE