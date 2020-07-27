Ariana Grande & Selena Gomez Urge You To Do This TODAY!
INDIO, CA - APRIL 20: Ariana Grande performs with Kygo onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 20, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
Today (Monday, July 27th) marks the 100-day countdown to the presidential election.
Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, and other celebrities are reminding fans to register to vote. Ariana tweeted, “100 days out, tell a friend.”
She also had a link for headcount.org that offers tools to help you be a part of the voting process.
Selena Gomez posted a link to @whenweallvote to her IG story. LL Cool J, Kelly Rowland, Ellen DeGeneres, and more also put reminders on their social media for people to make sure they are registered.
Are you registered?