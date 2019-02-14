Ariana Grande Gives The Backstory And Other Versions Of “Thank You, Next”

Ariana Grande is unveiling some backstory behind “Thank You, Next” saying at first she didn’t know if she even wanted to use the guys’ real names in the song.

But then she ended up deciding the song was “special” with their names included, but still recorded a version without the names. But there was also a third version that was recorded that focused more on ex-fiance Pete Davidson.

She said, “There’s a version where I was getting married to Pete, a version where I’m not getting married. But we all knew that the first version was gonna be the version that we ultimately went with. I just wanted to cover all the bases.”

MORE HERE