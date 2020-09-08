Anna Faris to Leave ‘Mom’ After Seven Seasons
WESTWOOD, CA - APRIL 30: Anna Faris attends the premiere of Lionsgate and Pantelion Film's "Overboard" at Regency Village Theatre on April 30, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
After 7 seasons of “Mom”, Anna Faris has made an unexpected exit leaving Allison Janney alone to carry the 8th season.
It is unclear what exactly happened, considering Anna was in the middle of her contract. Production is set to resume next week.