Anderson .Paak Calls Silk Sonic Pairing With Bruno Mars “A Cheat Code”

.Paak was the opener for Bruno during his 2017 “24K Magic” tour and ever since vibing and connecting in the studio the two have been inseparable. In an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music, .Paak said; “I’ve done collabs with everybody. I don’t know not one person old, young, everyone on my checklist I’ve already checked and I’ve done all kinds of stuff.”
He wasn’t lying either… collaborating with everyone from Domo Genesis, Mac, Kendrick, Dr. Dre, Snoop, and Busta, to TOKiMONSTA, James Blake and Smokey Robinson. But when it came to his new bandmate something set him apart. “There’s a cheat code, you know what I’m saying? Everybody told me the cheat code is linking up with this dude. Get Bruno on your side, and yeah, it’s dope,” explained .Paak. Going on to say Mars is a “great vocal producer, one of the greatest vocalists I’ve ever worked with and just pushing me to a different level.”
You can peep the rest of the interview below and featuring on Apple Music’s R&B Now Radio
An Evening With Silk Sonic is available on all streaming platforms.
What is your favorite song from the duo so far?