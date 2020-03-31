American Idol Has To Pause Live Shows
The top 40 got to Hawaii in an effort to try to make it to the live shows…but that is going to have to on hold because of the pandemic.
Producers sent an email to the crew, saying, “As we continue to monitor advice from federal and local agencies, it seems unlikely we are going to be able to make it back into the studio for this season of American Idol.”
The email, obtained by TMZ, goes on … “We will continue to monitor and provide updates should any changes occur.” And word is the crew will not be paid. The plan is still to produce the show … but the judges will be at their respective homes and viewers will ultimately decide who wins and who ends up packing.
