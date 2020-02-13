Amazon And Whole Foods Has Valentine’s Roses For $19.99
Red Roses
If you are seeing the markup for roses this Valentine’s Day, Amazon and Whole Foods want to help out.
Through Friday, Amazon Prime members can get two dozen Whole Trade Guarantee roses for $19.99 at Whole Foods locations while supplies last.
The deal is also available online in over 2,000 cities and towns. If you order the flowers on Amazon Prime, you can get free two-hour delivery if you purchase more than $35 worth of merchandise.