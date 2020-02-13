      Weather Alert

Amazon And Whole Foods Has Valentine’s Roses For $19.99

Feb 13, 2020 @ 1:58pm
Red Roses

If you are seeing the markup for roses this Valentine’s Day, Amazon and Whole Foods want to help out.

Through Friday, Amazon Prime members can get two dozen Whole Trade Guarantee roses for $19.99 at Whole Foods locations while supplies last.

The deal is also available online in over 2,000 cities and towns. If you order the flowers on Amazon Prime, you can get free two-hour delivery if you purchase more than $35 worth of merchandise.

TAGS
Amazon roses Valentine's Day Whole Foods
POPULAR POSTS
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Listen Now On Alexa!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE