      Weather Alert

Amazon Alexa Will Let You Talk To The Dead??

Jun 24, 2022 @ 6:32am

Amazon Alexa may soon introduce a new feature that will allow users to “speak to” the dead. No….there wont be any seances or mediums involved…but it will incorporate technology to talk to people in the voice of their dearly departed friends and family.

After listening to audio of the deceased for just one minute, Alexa could be able to perfectly recreate their voice. A video promo for the feature shows a child asking Alexa to have “grandma finish reading me the Wizard Of Oz,” and instantly Alexa adjusts to a more soothing, less monotone tone while reading the book. Amazon made sure to say this won’t “eliminate the pain of loss,” but can help loved ones live on in our minds.”

TAGS
Amazon Alexa imitate relatives technology voice
POPULAR POSTS
Twitter Makes Fun Of Justin Timberlake's Dance Moves?
Teen Rescues Classmate After She Drives Into A Long Island Bay
JLo Shares Rare Look Into Home Life With Ben Affleck
Boy Survives 4 Days Trapped 80 Feet Down With A Scorpion And Snake
All Access Summer - Kevin Hart Tickets!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On