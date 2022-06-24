Amazon Alexa Will Let You Talk To The Dead??

Amazon Alexa may soon introduce a new feature that will allow users to “speak to” the dead. No….there wont be any seances or mediums involved…but it will incorporate technology to talk to people in the voice of their dearly departed friends and family.
After listening to audio of the deceased for just one minute, Alexa could be able to perfectly recreate their voice. A video promo for the feature shows a child asking Alexa to have “grandma finish reading me the Wizard Of Oz,” and instantly Alexa adjusts to a more soothing, less monotone tone while reading the book. Amazon made sure to say this won’t “eliminate the pain of loss,” but can help loved ones live on in our minds.”