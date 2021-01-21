Amanda Bynes Might Get In The Rap Game
Amanda Bynes might try her hand at being a rapper.
She posted a new track on Instagram called “Diamonds” … in which she raps for around 12 seconds. The track is only the second thing she’s posted to her 505k followers on Instagram. Amanda has been under conservatorship for the past 7 years, and graduated from the prominent L.A. fashion school FIDM back in June 2019. And last June, she rapped along to A$AP Rocky‘s “A$AP Forever.” So she’s been doing some stuff.
Fingers crossed she makes an album of straight FIRE.
MORE HERE