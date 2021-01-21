      Weather Alert

Amanda Bynes Might Get In The Rap Game

Jan 21, 2021 @ 6:44am

Amanda Bynes might try her hand at being a rapper.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by amanda bynes (@matteblackfragrance)


She posted a new track on Instagram called “Diamonds” … in which she raps for around 12 seconds.  The track is only the second thing she’s posted to her 505k followers on Instagram. Amanda has been under conservatorship for the past 7 years, and graduated from the prominent L.A. fashion school FIDM back in June 2019. And last June, she rapped along to A$AP Rocky‘s “A$AP Forever.” So she’s been doing some stuff.

Fingers crossed she makes an album of straight FIRE.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
Amanda Bynes diamonds rapper
POPULAR POSTS
This Donut Pillow Is Awkwardly Viral...Can You Guess Why?
Get Paid $5K To Test House Slippers
You Laugh You Lose: Bounty On Me Head
Selena Gomez "De Una Vez"
Ariana Grande "34+35" Remix ft. Doja Cat; Megan Thee Stallion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE