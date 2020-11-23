AMA Winners And Highlights
The 2020 American Music Awards aired on Sunday night from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater with a small audience of some families in the balcony. The show started with great performance from Justin Bieber…who then joined Shawn Mendes for their duet “Monster”.
Katy Perry performed with Darius Rucker, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma (which fans quickly pointed out seemed ripped from Beyonce’s 2014 Grammy performance playbook),
The Weeknd took over a bridge and lit off fireworks like it was Thunder Over Louisville! BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, Dan + Shay and more.
As for awards…The Weekend, Dan + Shay, and Taylor Swift each walked away with 3 awards each including Artist of the Year for Taylor (who said she couldn’t be there because she was in the studio recording her old music in the studio she originally recorded it). Doja Cat picked up a couple including New Artist of the Year. Dua Lipa won for Favorite Song Pop/Rock for “Don’t Start Now” and Harry Styles won for Favorite Album Pop/Rock for “Fine Line.”
