Alice Cooper To Read Spooky Stories For Charity
Alice Cooper has partnered with Airbnb for a new event where he will read scary stories to fans for Halloween.
“Spooky Story Time with Alice Cooper” will take place on October 21st at 4pm PT.
Cooper said, “Love a good scare? Me too. With Halloween all but canceled, we’ll have to take our penchant for terror to the scariest place I know – the internet. Join me for a spooky story session to celebrate the season. We’ll read about spiders and spirits, goblins and ghosts and monsters and mutants – all of my favorite things, really. And we’ll do it in full costume. It’ll be a scary good time.
Cooper says it is a “kid-friendly spooky story hour” and 100% of proceeds from the event, will go to children’s charity North Star Reach. It will cost around $104 per person.
