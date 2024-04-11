99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Aerosmith Firing Up Their “Peace Out” Tour Again

April 11, 2024 10:28AM EDT
Source: YouTube

After abruptly coming off the road last year, Aerosmith announced that they will return to their Peace Out tour this September.

The rescheduled date for Louisville is September 26th. The tickets you’ve already won from DJX are still good. It kicks off September 20 in Pittsburgh and will pay homage to their five decades of music at every show. All previously purchased tickets will be honored.

Other tickets go on sale this Friday, April 12th. The Black Crowes will open almost all dates.

