Adele’s Manager Confirms New Music Is Coming This Year
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Adele performs on The Pyramid Stage on day 2 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2016 in Glastonbury, England. Now its 46th year the festival is one largest music festivals in the world and this year features headline acts Muse, Adele and Coldplay. The Festival, which Michael Eavis started in 1970 when several hundred hippies paid just Â£1, now attracts more than 175,000 people. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
Adele‘s manager confirmed that the singer is set to release new music this year. BUT WHENNNNN????
Jonathan Dickins said Adele will put out the follow up to her 2015 album ’25’. He said “the sooner [it comes out] the better.”
Adele had been hinting at new music. She said: “For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once.”
