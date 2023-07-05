Adele Makes It Clear She Does NOT Want You Doing This At Her Shows

Source: YouTube

Don’t throw anything on stage!

That whole “throwing things onstage during a concert” fad isn’t gonna fly at an Adele show! During one of her recent residency gigs in Las Vegas, she told the crowd, quote, “Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting [effing] show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing [stuff] on stage, have you seen them?”

She added, quote, “I [effing] dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll [effing] kill you.” The irony was that she said this while holding a T-shirt gun . . . which she then proceeded to fire into the audience. Obviously, she got a big laugh out of that.