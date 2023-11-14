Adam Driver Did NOT Appreciate This Fan’s Question

Source: YouTube

Adam Driver had some choice words for one question during a Q&A session for his movie, “Ferrari”. Driver is the star and executive producer. After a screening of the movie at Poland’s Camerimage Film Festival, one audience member criticized the car crash scenes, saying “They looked pretty harsh, drastic and, I must say, cheesy for me. What do you think?”

Driver’s response was met with some gasps and nervous laughter: “F–k you, I don’t know. Next question.”

“Ferrari” is based on Brock Yates 1991 biography “Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine.” Driver stars as Enzo Ferrari during the summer of 1957.