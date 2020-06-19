ABC Reveals Fall TV Schedule for Grey’s Anatomy, DWTS, The Good Doctor and More
ABC announced their schedule for next season yesterday. It’s something that the networks usually do in May . . . but this year it’s been delayed by the pandemic.
And things are STILL up in their air, so they couldn’t commit to FALL for the premieres. An exec said, quote, “I’m hopeful it’s fall. We have such confidence in the schedule . . . if not in mid-September, late-September, or early October.”
Like other networks, they’re leaning on unscripted shows like “Dancing with the Stars” and “The Bachelorette”, which can be produced quicker, and are supposedly easier to execute with safety protocols in place.