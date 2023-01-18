A Taylor Swift Breakup Bar Is Popping Up For Valentine’s Day

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 01: Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

That moment when you need to get over a breakup (just before the Day of Love) and to literally get away… How about a lil’ road trip to Chicago?

CNN reports there will be a Taylor Swift-themed breakup bar popup in West Loop in Chicago from January 27 to February 26. They’re calling it “Bad Blood.” Adorable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicago Bucket List (@chicagobucketlist)

No. Taylor won’t be there, but there will be plenty to remind you of the lady who’s best at breakup songs. It’s about $20 to for admission, but that includes a welcome cocktail. Wear your red scarf if you wanna be reeeeeal basic (and surely you do).

You can get tickets here.

This event is 21+.