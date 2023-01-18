A Taylor Swift Breakup Bar Is Popping Up For Valentine’s Day
January 18, 2023 10:51AM EST
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 01: Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
That moment when you need to get over a breakup (just before the Day of Love) and to literally get away… How about a lil’ road trip to Chicago?
CNN reports there will be a Taylor Swift-themed breakup bar popup in West Loop in Chicago from January 27 to February 26. They’re calling it “Bad Blood.” Adorable.
No. Taylor won’t be there, but there will be plenty to remind you of the lady who’s best at breakup songs. It’s about $20 to for admission, but that includes a welcome cocktail. Wear your red scarf if you wanna be reeeeeal basic (and surely you do).
This event is 21+.
