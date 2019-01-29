A Cure For Cancer Could Be a LOT Closer Than We Think!

Within a year’s time, cancer could be cureable. Scientists think they might have found the first complete cure for cancer and we need to acknowledge it!

Dan Aridor’s chairman of the company, Accelerated Evolution Biotechnologies Ltd. (AEBi), which was founded in 2000, and CEO Dr. Ilan Morad say the treatment which they call MuTaTo (multi-target toxin) is essentially on the scale of a cancer antibiotic.

“Our cancer cure will be effective from day one, will last a duration of a few weeks and will have no or minimal side-effects at a much lower cost than most other treatments on the market,” Aridor said. “Our solution will be both generic and personal.”

Every sixth death world-wide is caused by cancer, so this could be absolutely world changing! You can get more details here!