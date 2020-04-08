      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

You Can Get a 30 Minute Moira Rose Vocabulary Lesson

Apr 8, 2020 @ 9:04am

We all could be a little more like Moira Rose and her impeccable vocabulary! Catherine O’Hara outdid herself with this character.

TAGS
catherine o'hara moira rose Schitt's Creek
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
This Coronavirus Parody Song Is Perfection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE