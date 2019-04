A cocktail lounge in Chicago froze George Clooney’s face inside an ice cube and plans to debut it in a fancy new drink on May 6th his 58th birthday.

The drink costs $25 and consists of Casamigos Reposado Tequila, Carpano Antica vermouth, Crème de banana liqueur, vanilla bean simple syrup, honeyed apricot and smoked hickory.

Basically, you can drink George’s face through fall.

MORE HERE