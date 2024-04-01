99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Wild West Style: Police Chase Down Shoplifter On Horseback

April 1, 2024 9:17AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

If you can manage to make it through the day without causing police to go “Old West” on ya… you’re doing OK!

30-year-old Mark Chacon robbed a Walgreens in Albuquerque, New Mexico and was chased down by COPS ON HORSES. That’s VERY Old West.  And the whole thing was caught on police body cam footage, which is LESS Old West, but still fun.

The guy allegedly stole $230 worth of stuff, and tried to make a run for it, but the cops were on him almost immediately. He was confused at first, and ran into the street.  Eventually they corralled him, and a cop got down and cuffed him.  He’s facing a series of charges.

 

More about:
horseback
Police
shoplifter
Walgreens

POPULAR POSTS

1

Guy Calmly Sips Coffee While Police Chase Rips Through His Backyard
2

Trimble County Promposal Goes Viral
3

Delta Pilot Spends a Year's Salary To Charter A Flight To Hawaii For His Retirement
4

Bruno Mars Owes $50 Million In Gambling Debts To MGM In Vegas
5

Justin Timberlake's Tiny Desk Concert

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE