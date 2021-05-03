What’s Coming to Disney+ In May Includes ‘Cruella’, ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch, HSMTMTS and More
Disney+ is getting ready to have a HUGE May for their streaming numbers! The long awaited ‘Cruella’ starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson takes the stage at the end of the month on May 28th, but there’s plenty to watch before that.
‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ season 1 launches May 4, then new episodes every Friday. ‘Mighty Ducks: The Game Changers’ continues to release episodes every Friday as well.
‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ launches May 14 with new episodes every Friday.