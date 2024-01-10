99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

What Selena Gomez Whispered To Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes

January 10, 2024 6:00AM EST
What Selena Gomez Whispered To Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Selena Gomez whispered something to her friend Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes on Sunday — something that appeared to shock Taylor — and social media has been speculating on their hot gossip ever since!!

The rumor mill settled on the idea that Gomez had asked to take a photo with Timothee Chalamet, and was denied by his girlfriend Kylie Jenner. But Selena herself set the story straight yesterday in the comments section of an E! News post about the story. “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” she wrote. “Not that that’s anyone business.”

 

