What Selena Gomez Whispered To Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes
January 10, 2024 6:00AM EST
Selena Gomez whispered something to her friend Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes on Sunday — something that appeared to shock Taylor — and social media has been speculating on their hot gossip ever since!!
The rumor mill settled on the idea that Gomez had asked to take a photo with Timothee Chalamet, and was denied by his girlfriend Kylie Jenner. But Selena herself set the story straight yesterday in the comments section of an E! News post about the story. “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” she wrote. “Not that that’s anyone business.”
Love it!
