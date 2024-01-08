Most Talked About Moments From The Golden Globes

Source: YouTube

Oppenheimer took home five Golden Globes at last night’s ceremony, including one for Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for Cillian Murphy. Lily Gladstone made history as the first Indigenous person to win the Golden Globe for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon.

For television, Succession scooped up four trophies, including Best Television Series – Drama. Beef and The Bear each won three.

There were plenty of viral moments! First time host, comedian Jo Koy, went a little Ricky Gervais on the crowd when he got booed during his opening monologue saying: “Yo, I got the gig ten days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Shut up! You’re kidding me, right?” He later made a joke about Taylor Swift, and her response went viral on social media. “We came on after a football doubleheader,” Koy said. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL … On the Golden Globes we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.” Dead stare from Taylor.

Tay was able to catch up on some tea it looked like Selena Gomez was spilling during a commercial break!

Taylor was up for a Globe in a new category for her Eras Tour Concert film for cinematic box office achievement (that award was won by “Barbie” with $1.44 billion at the worldwide box office). Billie Eilish and brother Finneas won best original song for their entry on the “Barbie” soundtrack, “What Was I Made For?”

There was a “Suits” reunion on stage!

Before the show, there were some moments on the red carpet to mention, like when Brie Larson, aka Captain Marvel, was in tears fangirling over meeting Jennifer Lopez!

Jennifer Lawrence gives a dramatic interpretation of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ season 4 finale, LOL!

