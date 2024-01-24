Wet Nose Wednesday – Queen

Hiya, Queen here! I’m a 3-year-old Staffy mix who came to KHS when my owner could no longer care for me. Now “I Want to Break Free” from the shelter and find “Somebody to Love!”

I’m an easygoing gal who greets new people with a wagging tail and slobbery kiss. Some would even say I’m well versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice! Give me a treat and “You’re My Best Friend.” Play fetch with me and you’ll be the “Love of my Life!” I know at first glance I look like a “Fat Bottomed Girl,” but I promise I’ll keep up on any adventures you decide to take me on. Hikes, walks, road trips… “I Want it All!”

I’ve successfully played with other dogs while at KHS, and would love to meet all potential siblings (canine and human) prior to adoption to ensure we’ve got “A Kind of Magic” about us. Not to put you “Under Pressure,” but I’m spayed, microchipped and vaccinated, which means I’m ready to go! Stop by the Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive, to meet me today!