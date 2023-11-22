Wet Nose Wednesday – Manny

Say “hello” to our Wet Nose Wednesday star, Manny!

This happy 1-year-old American Pit Bull mix loves playtime and snuggling up to give cute grunts for pets. He came to the Kentucky Humane Society when his owner could no longer care for him and is now looking for his paw-fect family. At 41 pounds, he’d thrive in an active home with older kids and no cats. Since coming to KHS we have learned that Manny gets along great with other dogs and may enjoy having a canine pal in his new home. He just asks that he can meet potential dog siblings first to be sure they can be besties. Could you provide this sweet boy exercises and cuddles galore?

Come meet Manny at the KHS Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive! He is neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. All he is missing is you!