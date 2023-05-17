Wet Nose Wednesday – Evie

Source: YouTube

Meet our #WetNoseWednesday star, Evie!

This 6 month-old Retriever mix has quickly become a staff favorite. Evie is a very sweet girl who loves people. She’s your typical high energy bouncy puppy, and she has all the puppy energy. If a gorgeous black and white goofball sounds like the one for you, come meet Evie at our Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive, today! She is spayed, up-to-date on vaccines, and microchipped. Come meet Evie at our Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive, today! All she’s missing is you!