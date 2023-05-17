99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Wet Nose Wednesday – Evie

May 17, 2023 12:10PM EDT
Share
Embed HTML not available.
Source: YouTube

Meet our #WetNoseWednesday star, Evie!

This 6 month-old Retriever mix has quickly become a staff favorite. Evie is a very sweet girl who loves people. She’s your typical high energy bouncy puppy, and she has all the puppy energy. If a gorgeous black and white goofball sounds like the one for you, come meet Evie at our Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive, today! She is spayed, up-to-date on vaccines, and microchipped. Come meet Evie at our Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive, today! All she’s missing is you!

More about:
Dogs
evie
wet nose wednesday

POPULAR POSTS

1

Gwyneth Paltrow Dishes On Exes Brad Pitt And Ben Affleck As Lovers
2

Machine Gun Kelly Shades Jack Harlow In New Track
3

Taylor Swift Seen Out Holding Hands With Rumored New Love
4

Operation GOTV: WDRB Surprise!
5

Paul Walker's Daughter Will Appear in 'Fast X'

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE